Central Hall of old Parliament building will be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan': Rajya Sabha Chairman  

The Central Hall of the old Parliament building has been renamed 'Samvidhan Sadan' in keeping with the significance of the place where the historic task of drafting the Constitution of Independent India was undertaken

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders and MPs in the Central Hall during an event on Tuesday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Hall of the old Parliament building has been renamed 'Samvidhan Sadan' in keeping with the significance of the place where the historic task of drafting the Constitution of Independent India was undertaken. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made the announcement renaming Central Hall as 'Samvidhan Sadan' during the first sitting of Upper House in the new Parliament building.

"I wish to indicate to the members that keeping in view all the situations and after I have had interaction with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Central Hall where we had a joint session this morning will be known henceforth as 'Samvidhan Sadan'," he said. The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in the Central Hall, referred to the presiding officers of the two Houses and suggested the name 'Samvidhan Sadan' for the place.

The Constituent Assembly of India first met on December 9, 1946 and continued till January 24, 1950. The historic task of drafting the Constitution of Independent India was undertaken in the Constitution Hall, later known as the Central Hall of Parliament House. After the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, the Assembly ceased to exist, transforming itself into the Provisional Parliament of India until a new Parliament was constituted in 1952.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and formally signed by the Members of the Assembly on January 24, 1950. The Constitution came into force on  January 26, 1950 when free India declared itself a Republic The joint sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been held in the Central Hall. It was also a place for informal interaction among MPs and of leaders with journalists.

In the new Parliament building, joint sessions will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

