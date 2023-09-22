Left Menu

3 teen boys feared drowned in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Meena said that a teenager started drowning in deep water while taking a bath under the old road bridge on the Chambal River.

22-09-2023
3 teen boys feared drowned in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Dholpur
Three teenagers who had gone to take a bath in the Chambal River in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Friday are feared drowned after they were swept away in the strong current, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon near the old Chambal road bridge on the Agra-Mumbai Highway, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police OP Meena said that a teenager started drowning in deep water while taking a bath under the old road bridge on the Chambal River. To save him, his five companions also jumped into the river.

Three teenagers caught hold of an electric cable while three others were swept away in the strong current of water, police said.

The ASP said Shahzad (18), Golu (16) and Irshad (18), were rescued by local people and police while Mubarak (19), Lucky (16) and Sufiyana (18) are feared drowned. Police and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work but till evening teenagers could not be traced, he said.

