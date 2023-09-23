Left Menu

Fire at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, firefighters are dealing with it -KNPC statement

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 00:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Kuwait

Firefighters are dealing with a fire that broke out in the sixth district, unit No. 35, in the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) posted on messaging platform X on Friday.

"We will provide you with more details as soon as they become available," the company added.

