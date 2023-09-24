"What makes BJP leaders talk in this manner...": Salman Khurshid on Bidhuri's communal slurs

Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal slurs against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday questioned what prompts BJP leaders to make hate speech on the floor of the House. "BJP in order to dismiss this matter will show that they are taking action on it but this isn't the question. The question is, what makes BJP leaders talk in this manner again and again?" Khurshid told ANI.

He asked why the BJP leadership is taking time to suspend Bidhuri. "This issue came to light as it was said in the Parliament... They speak similar things in front of the media...They suspend others in no time and in this matter, they are taking time," Khurshid added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, sources said. Bidhuri's remarks against Danish Ali during a discussion on the country's successful lunar landing mission, 'Chandrayan-3', in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered outrage in the Opposition, with the Congress, NCP, TMC and DMK urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to act against the BJP leader and demanding that the matter should be sent to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK leader Kanimozhi, NCP MP Supriya Sule and TMC's Aparupa Poddar said strictest action should be taken against Bidhuri for his alleged unparliamentary remarks against the BSP MP. In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Adhir Chowdhury urged him to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and take punitive action against him.

The Congress leader added that such words have never been used against a member of a minority community, and, that too, in the presence of the Speaker. Amid a firestorm of protest from the Opposition, the BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his alleged abusive rant at the BSP MP, sources said.

Bidhuri's communally insensitive remarks were expunged from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha.Danish Ali also wrote to Birla, terming the BJP leader's attack on him as "heartbreaking". "This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected member of Parliament as well," Ali wrote in his letter to the Speaker.

"I, therefore, intend to give this Notice under rules 222, 226, and 227 of the rules of procedures and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of the Speaker against Ramesh Bidhuri, MP," he added in his letter. (ANI)

