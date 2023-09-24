Left Menu

Mungantiwar urges CM Shinde to announce special package for soybean farmers in Chandrapur district

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to announce a special package for soybean farmers in Chandrapur district saying an outbreak of yellow mosaic disease has destroyed the crop.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 24-09-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 17:40 IST
Mungantiwar urges CM Shinde to announce special package for soybean farmers in Chandrapur district
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to announce a special package for soybean farmers in Chandrapur district saying an outbreak of yellow mosaic disease has destroyed the crop. Soybean was cultivated on 67,766 hectares in the district but was hit by the yellow mosaic virus in August, said a release by the BJP leader, who represents the Ballarpur constituency in the area. After visiting many villages and interacting with soybean farmers about the outbreak, Mungantiwar, the minister for forest, cultural affairs and fisheries, wrote to the CM and agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde seeking a special relief package for the growers, it said. Soybean mosaic virus can cause plant stunting, reduced seed size, and reduced pod number per plant. It is one of the factors associated with discoloration of seeds. Soybean is known for its high protein content.

Meanwhile, the district information officer said in a release on Sunday that researchers from the Akola-based Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University will visit Chandrapur district on September 26 to study the damage caused to the virus-hit soybean crop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023