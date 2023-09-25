Himachal CM launches website, promo for Pre-World Cup Paragliding event

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the official website and promotional materials for the upcoming Pre-World Cup Paragliding competition, set to take flight from October 26, at Bir-Billing in Kangra district. According to a press release, this, much-anticipated event, jointly organized by the Billing Paragliding Association and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, has already attracted considerable international attention.

A total of 159 participants from 28 countries have registered for the event, showcasing the global appeal of Bir-Billing as a paragliding destination. Paragliding enthusiasts from countries including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Germany, China, South Africa, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kazakhstan, Norway, Nepal, Vietnam, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Canada, along with paragliding teams from the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy, will vie for top honours in the competition.

Participants will be ranked according to international standards, bringing prestige to the event. The Pre-World Cup Paragliding competition has received official approval from the Federation of Aeronautical International Paragliding World Cup Commission and Aero Club India, cementing its status as a recognized event in the paragliding world.

Safety remains paramount, and the organizers have enlisted the support of two teams from the Army Adventure Wing and the Indian Air Force Adventure Wing, equipped with dedicated rescue teams to respond swiftly to any unforeseen emergencies. Additionally, helicopters will be on standby, further enhancing comprehensive safety measures.

Bir-Billing, often referred to as the 'Paragliding Capital of India,' has earned its reputation as a global hub for paragliding enthusiasts. Its stunning landscapes and ideal flying conditions have made it a magnet for renowned paragliders from across the world.

Beyond paragliding, Bir-Billing is also celebrated for activities such as trekking, mountain biking, and spiritual studies, adding to its allure as a multifaceted tourist destination. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the government's commitment to promoting tourism in Kangra, with the goal of establishing it as the Tourism Capital of the State.

He expressed confidence that the Pre-World Cup event, featuring participants from 28 countries, would significantly bolster the government's efforts to promote adventure sports, water sports, and other adventure-based activities in the region. The launch of the official website and promo marks another milestone in the journey towards the Pre-World Cup Paragliding event, which promises to showcase Bir-Billing's beauty and its position as a global paragliding hotspot.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal, President of the Billing Paragliding Association Anurag Sharma, and other dignitaries joined Chief Minister Sukhu in commemorating this exciting upcoming event. (ANI)

