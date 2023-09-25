Left Menu

Shyam Metalics to make lithium-ion battery-grade aluminum foil

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:57 IST
City-based Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited on Monday announced its entry to battery-grade aluminum foil, a critical component in lithium-ion cells, anticipating growing demand from Indian companies foraying into the new-age batteries.

The company is a producer and exporter of aluminum foil for various industrial applications with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum.

The company officials, however, did not elaborate on the capacity that would be catered to the battery segment or mention any capital expenditure for foraying into lithium-ion cell grade aluminium foil.

Shyam Metalics in a statement said for the production of 1GWh (Gigawatt-hour) of LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells, which power a wide variety of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, 350 tons of high purity and uniform-thickness aluminum foil is required that acts as a positive (cathode) current collector.

The demand for aluminum foil doubles for sodium-ion batteries, where both positive and negative current collectors are expected to use aluminum foils.

According to various industry and policy assessments, India needs over 903GWh of energy storage system capacity to decarbonise its mobility and power sectors; and lithium-ion batteries will have a very big market share in this, the company stated.

Shyam Metalics said it is capable of manufacturing battery-grade aluminum foil with thickness ranging from 12-micron to 20-micron. The company's product has been tested and validated by third-party laboratories.

