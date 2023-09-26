Left Menu

MHA amends rules; NGOs registered under FCRA will have to give details of foreign funds

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended rules pertaining to filing of annual returns by Non-Government Organisations (NGOS) registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), asking them to provide details of moveable and immovable assets created by them using foreign funds.

MHA amends rules; NGOs registered under FCRA will have to give details of foreign funds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended rules pertaining to the filing of annual returns by Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), asking them to provide details of moveable and immovable assets created by them using foreign funds. The MHA made the changes in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules, 2010, by inserting two clauses -- (ba) details of movable assets created out of foreign contribution (as on March 31 of financial year) and (bb) details of immovable assets created out of foreign contribution (as on March 31 of financial year)-- in Form FC-4.

The MHA, in a notificition, said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 48 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (42 of 2010). the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules. 2011. namely:-1. Short title and commencement. — (I) These rules may be called the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules. 2023. (2) They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. 2. In the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules. 2011. in Form FC-4, in serial number 3, after clause (b). the following shall be inserted, namely:— "(ba) Details of movable assets created out of foreign Contribution (as on 31st March of financial year)." "(bb) Details of immovable properties acquired out of foreign contribution (as on 31st March of financial year)," the notification added. (ANI)

