Left Menu

EV maker Fisker rallies after production update, bullish analyst report

The EV maker said it had built 5,000 Ocean SUVs and expects to ramp up deliveries to 300 units per day later this year, reiterating a plan announced earlier this month by Chief Executive Henrik Fisker. Fisker's shares rose as high as $6.47, and were on course for their biggest daily percentage gain since April.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:52 IST
EV maker Fisker rallies after production update, bullish analyst report

By Chibuike Oguh NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) -

Shares of electric-vehicle startup Fisker Inc rose by more than 20% on Tuesday after the company reaffirmed its plan to increase deliveries of its flagship Ocean sports utility vehicle, and a bullish Wall Street analyst report. The EV maker said it had built 5,000 Ocean SUVs and expects to ramp up deliveries to 300 units per day later this year, reiterating a plan announced earlier this month by Chief Executive Henrik Fisker.

Fisker's shares rose as high as $6.47, and were on course for their biggest daily percentage gain since April. The stock, however, is down about 12% this year and is a fraction of its all-time intraday high of around $32 reached in March 2021 during a pandemic boom. Fisker is a "pure-play EV force" that offers investors "exposure to the rapidly growing EV market" given its "lower risk business model" compared to its peers, said Bank of America analysts, led by John Babcock, as the bank reinstated coverage of the company with a "buy" rating.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century revolution with technology advancement on electrification, autonomy, and digitization," the analysts said. "These key mega-trends are creating significant growth opportunities for OEMs (other equipment manufacturers) and suppliers alike that we expect to persist for the next decade plus," they added. California-based Fisker has so far delivered about 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Unlike other EV makers, Fisker has outsourced its vehicle production to Canadian auto part supplier Magna International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023