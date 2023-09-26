Left Menu

Baghel inaugurates, lays foundation stones for Rs 6,080cr projects in 26 Chhattisgarh districts

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:46 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ahead of the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday virtually inaugurated or laid foundation stones for 7,300 works worth Rs 6,080 crore in 26 districts of the state.

During a state-level function held at his official residence in Raipur, Baghel inaugurated 3,978 development works, including an ethanol plant in Kabirdham district, worth Rs 2,668 crore and laid foundation stones for 3,322 works worth Rs 3,411 crore, a public relations department official said.

This was the first sugarcane-based ethanol plant of the state established at a cost of Rs 141 crore on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode by Bhoramdeo Shahkari Shakkar Karkhana Maryadit (BSSKM) and NKJ Biofuel Ltd, he said.

The plant, spread across 35 acres in the premises of BSSKM sugar mill in Ramhepur village of Kabirdham district, has production capacity of 80 kilo litres per day. The unit will carry out ethanol production using sugarcane juice and molasses, a byproduct of sugar mill, the official said.

An official statement quoted Baghel as saying on the occasion that his government's resolve to create a ''new Chhattisgarh'' was turning out to be true.

Along with focus on infrastructure development, the state government has been continuously working for the betterment of all sections of society, including farmers, labourers and minor forest produce collectors, he said.

Among the works that were inaugurated and for which foundation stones were laid, the maximum belonged to Surajpur, Dantewada and Balrampur districts, Baghel said, adding more focus has been given to remote areas.

Listing his government's welfare schemes, Baghel said his priority was to improve the living standards of common people by increasing their income.

