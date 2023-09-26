MP: Clash erupts between party workers and police during sit-in protest, several injured

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): A clash broke out between workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party and police in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday evening. According to the sources, workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party were staging a sit-in protest when the scuffle broke out.

In the visuals, police personnel were seen resorting to lathi-charge and using water cannon to disperse the crowd. While the crowd was seen stone-pelting on police personnel. In the clash, several people got injured. The cause of this unrest stems from the workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party seeking an investigation into alleged corruption related to projects in the Manpur Assembly of Umaria district.

Thousands of party workers initially organized a peaceful sit-in protest at the Rani Durgavati intersection. (ANI)

