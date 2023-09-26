Left Menu

MP: Clash erupts between party workers and police during sit-in protest, several injured

A clash broke out between workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party and police in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday evening.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:28 IST
MP: Clash erupts between party workers and police during sit-in protest, several injured
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): A clash broke out between workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party and police in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday evening. According to the sources, workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party were staging a sit-in protest when the scuffle broke out.

In the visuals, police personnel were seen resorting to lathi-charge and using water cannon to disperse the crowd. While the crowd was seen stone-pelting on police personnel. In the clash, several people got injured. The cause of this unrest stems from the workers of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party seeking an investigation into alleged corruption related to projects in the Manpur Assembly of Umaria district.

Thousands of party workers initially organized a peaceful sit-in protest at the Rani Durgavati intersection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023