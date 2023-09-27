Left Menu

Delhi Govt to come up with guidelines to prevent electrocution incidents

The decision follows the orders issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2021, and it underscores the commitment of the Power Department to safeguard the lives of Delhi's residents. The decision has been taken in light of recent electrocution incidents recorded in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:06 IST
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will frame comprehensive guidelines to enhance public safety and ensure timely assistance to electrocution victims, an official statement said on Tuesday. "In a significant move towards enhancing public safety and ensuring timely assistance to electrocution victims, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will frame comprehensive guidelines. With these guidelines, the aim of the Kejriwal Government is to prevent electrocution incidents and provide substantial compensation to affected families in time," an official statement said.

The decision follows the orders issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2021, and it underscores the commitment of the Power Department to safeguard the lives of Delhi's residents. The decision has been taken in light of recent electrocution incidents recorded in Delhi. In this regard, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said, "These guidelines will guide state authorities and power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in taking proactive measures to avert electrocution incidents. Among the preventive measures are regular inspections and the removal of illegal constructions and encroachments, which can pose serious risks to public safety."

Power Minister Atishi further stated that every incident of electrocution or injury to workers profoundly impacts families and the Kejriwal Government is determined to stand with them in their difficult times. "The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will work diligently to formulate these guidelines in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, ensuring that the safety and well-being of Delhi's residents remain paramount," she said.

It is to be noted that in July 2023, the department proposed issuing policy directions under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, empowering DERC to frame the necessary regulations. As part of the process, the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) will also be sought to ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue, the statement said. (ANI)

