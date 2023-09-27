Left Menu

UP: EMU train climbs on platform at Mathura railway station, no casualties

An electric multiple unit (EMU) train coming from Shakur Basti railway station climbed at a platform in Mathura railway station on Tuesday. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:08 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An electric multiple unit (EMU) train coming from Shakur Basti railway station climbed at a platform in Mathura railway station on Tuesday. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident

Mathura Station director SK Srivastava said that all the passengers had already deboarded the train and the cause for the incident is yet to be ascertained. "This train comes from Shakur Basti. The train arrived at 10:49 pm. All passengers had deboarded the train. Suddenly the train climbed the platform. We are investigating the cause of this incident," he said.

He further stated that few trains on the upline have been affected. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

