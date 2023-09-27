Left Menu

Punjab: BSF recovers 3 packets of narcotics in Amritsar

"Troops recovered 3 packets of narcotics, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, suspected to be heroin (Gross weight - appx 1.540 Kg) along the border fence. A purple colour polyester bag was also found ahead of the border fence," the statement said. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:12 IST
Punjab: BSF recovers 3 packets of narcotics in Amritsar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 3 packets of narcotics containing heroin in Amritsar, an official statement said on Tuesday. BSF said that a search operation was conducted after hearing a sound about dropping off an item near Daoke village.

"On Sept 26 2023 at about 730 PM, alert Border Security Force troops deployed at the border, heard the dropping sound of something near the border fence in the area near Village - Daoke, Distt - Amritsar," an official statement said. BSF mentioned the recovered packets contained around 1.5 kg of heroin.

"Troops recovered 3 packets of narcotics, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, suspected to be heroin (Gross weight - appx 1.540 Kg) along the border fence. A purple colour polyester bag was also found ahead of the border fence," the statement said. Earlier in a joint operation on Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police apprehended one person and recovered two packets of narcotics suspected heroin near Daoke village in Punjab's Amritsar.

"In the meantime, the depth deployed party of BSF and Punjab Police near Vill-Daoke, suspected movement of two persons was observed. Suspects, after noticing the troops, tried to escape, however, troops chased and managed to apprehend one of them," BSF stated in a release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023