Punjab: BSF recovers 3 packets of narcotics in Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 3 packets of narcotics containing heroin in Amritsar, an official statement said on Tuesday. BSF said that a search operation was conducted after hearing a sound about dropping off an item near Daoke village.

"On Sept 26 2023 at about 730 PM, alert Border Security Force troops deployed at the border, heard the dropping sound of something near the border fence in the area near Village - Daoke, Distt - Amritsar," an official statement said. BSF mentioned the recovered packets contained around 1.5 kg of heroin.

"Troops recovered 3 packets of narcotics, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, suspected to be heroin (Gross weight - appx 1.540 Kg) along the border fence. A purple colour polyester bag was also found ahead of the border fence," the statement said. Earlier in a joint operation on Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police apprehended one person and recovered two packets of narcotics suspected heroin near Daoke village in Punjab's Amritsar.

"In the meantime, the depth deployed party of BSF and Punjab Police near Vill-Daoke, suspected movement of two persons was observed. Suspects, after noticing the troops, tried to escape, however, troops chased and managed to apprehend one of them," BSF stated in a release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)