Centre notifies elevation of 11 judges in Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the elevation of 11 additional judges as Permanent Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:51 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the elevation of 11 additional judges as Permanent Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Notification issued in this regard stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint 11 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court."

Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal also conveyed his best wishes to them on X. Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium has also recommended their names for appointment as permanent judges.

The Collegium comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna recommended the appointment of 11 Additional Judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, for appointment as permanent judges. It recommended the appointment of Justices Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain of High Court of Punjab and Haryana as permanent judges.

The Supreme Court in its resolution said that on May 20, 2023, the Collegium of the Punjab and Haryana High Court unanimously recommended names of Additional Judges for permanent Judges. ''The Chief Ministers and Governors of the States of Punjab and Haryana have concurred with the above recommendation. In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana were consulted with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above Judges for being appointed as permanent judges," The Supreme Court said.

"With a view to assess the merit and suitability of the above Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges, we have scrutinised the material placed on record including the opinion of the consultee-judges and the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

