Left Menu

China expects to OK 6-8 nuclear power units per year in green energy drive

China expects to greenlight six to eight new nuclear power units a year within the foreseeable future, an official at the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA) said, according to a report in state media outlet Xinhua on Wednesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:11 IST
China expects to OK 6-8 nuclear power units per year in green energy drive
  • Country:
  • China

China expects to greenlight six to eight new nuclear power units a year within the foreseeable future, an official at the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA) said, according to a report in state media outlet Xinhua on Wednesday. China is looking to develop its nuclear power sector as part of a broader push on renewables and domestic energy security. Nuclear is expected to contribute about 10 percent of power generation in the country by 2035 and 18 percent by 2060, with a total generation capacity of 400 gigawatts (GW) by 2060, the CNEA said.

However, while China has seen rapid capacity growth in other renewables such as wind and solar, it has struggled to meet its targets for nuclear power. Beijing had set a target for 58GW of installed nuclear capacity by 2020, but as of September 2023 is just short of this with a combined installed capacity of 57GW, and 24 units under construction with a total installed capacity of 27.8GW, according to CNEA. Nuclear power generation has a significantly smaller carbon footprint than fossil fuel-based power plants, and can also dispatch power more consistently and reliably than weather-dependent renewable sources such as wind or solar.

In August this year, authorities approved an additional six nuclear power units to be built at three plants, having approved 10 nuclear power projects last year, according to earlier reporting from state-backed media outlet the Paper. Nuclear power accounted for only around 2.2% of the country's installed electricity generation capacity at the end of 2022, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023