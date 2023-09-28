Left Menu

Canara Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr at coupon rate of 7.54 % per annum

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 09:53 IST
Canara Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr at coupon rate of 7.54 % per annum
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Canara Bank has in its maiden issuance of Long Term Infrastructure Bonds raised Rs 5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54 per cent per annum.

''The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than Rs 14,180 crore against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and green shoe option of Rs 4,000 crore,'' it said in a statement.

The Bank's Long Term Infrastructure Bonds are rated as ''AAA/Stable'' by CARE Ratings Limited and India Ratings & Research Ltd, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

