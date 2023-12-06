Left Menu

1st Women's T20I: IND vs ENG

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:45 IST
1st Women's T20I: IND vs ENG
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the first women's T20I between India and England here on Wednesday.

England Women Innings: Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 1 Danielle Wyatt st Richa Ghosh b Saika Ishaque 75 Alice Capsey b Renuka Singh 0 Nat Sciver-Brunt c Richa Ghosh b Renuka Singh 77 Heather Knight b Shreyanka Patil 6 Amy Jones c Rodrigues b Shreyanka Patil 23 Freya Kemp not out 5 Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-5, NB-1) 10 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 197 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 2-2, 140-3, 165-4, 177-5, 197-6.

Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 4-0-27-3, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-44-0, Saika Ishaque 4-0-38-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-28-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-44-2, Kanika Ahuja 1-0-12-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023