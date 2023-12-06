1st Women's T20I: IND vs ENG
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the first women's T20I between India and England here on Wednesday.
England Women Innings: Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 1 Danielle Wyatt st Richa Ghosh b Saika Ishaque 75 Alice Capsey b Renuka Singh 0 Nat Sciver-Brunt c Richa Ghosh b Renuka Singh 77 Heather Knight b Shreyanka Patil 6 Amy Jones c Rodrigues b Shreyanka Patil 23 Freya Kemp not out 5 Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-5, NB-1) 10 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 197 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 2-2, 140-3, 165-4, 177-5, 197-6.
Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 4-0-27-3, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-44-0, Saika Ishaque 4-0-38-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-28-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-44-2, Kanika Ahuja 1-0-12-0. (MORE)
