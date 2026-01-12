Left Menu

Karnataka's Bowlers Dominate Mumbai in VHT Quarter-Final Clash

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final, Karnataka's formidable bowling attack restricted Mumbai to a manageable total. Vidyadhar Patil led the charge, dismantling the top order. Despite Shams Mulani's resilience, Mumbai settled for 254/8, with Karnataka setting a dominant tone early on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:54 IST
Karnataka's Bowlers Dominate Mumbai in VHT Quarter-Final Clash
BCCI logo (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar display of bowling prowess, Karnataka's cricket team dismantled Mumbai's lineup in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The match, held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, saw Karnataka opting to field first after winning the toss.

Vidyadhar Patil was the architect of Karnataka's formidable start, claiming three crucial wickets and bringing down Mumbai's top order to 60/4 in just 18 overs. Patil's incisive use of the new ball led to early dismissals, including those of Ishan Mulchandani and Musheer Khan.

Despite efforts from Shams Mulani and captain Siddhesh Lad, Mumbai's innings faced consistent pressure from Karnataka's disciplined attack, only managing to reach 254/8 in 50 overs. The match sets the stage for a promising continuation of the tournament for Karnataka.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

 India
3
Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformation

Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformatio...

 India
4
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Mission Fails: Anomaly During Third Stage

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Mission Fails: Anomaly During Third Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026