Karnataka's Bowlers Dominate Mumbai in VHT Quarter-Final Clash

In a stellar display of bowling prowess, Karnataka's cricket team dismantled Mumbai's lineup in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The match, held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, saw Karnataka opting to field first after winning the toss.

Vidyadhar Patil was the architect of Karnataka's formidable start, claiming three crucial wickets and bringing down Mumbai's top order to 60/4 in just 18 overs. Patil's incisive use of the new ball led to early dismissals, including those of Ishan Mulchandani and Musheer Khan.

Despite efforts from Shams Mulani and captain Siddhesh Lad, Mumbai's innings faced consistent pressure from Karnataka's disciplined attack, only managing to reach 254/8 in 50 overs. The match sets the stage for a promising continuation of the tournament for Karnataka.