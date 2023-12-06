Left Menu

Cyclone Michaung: Indian Air Force continues relief operations

The Indian Air Force continued relief operations till sunset in Chennai on Wednesday in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung which has left several parts of the city inundated.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:23 IST
Cyclone Michaung: Indian Air Force continues relief operations
IAF continued relief operations till sunset in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force continued relief operations until sunset in Chennai on Wednesday in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung, which has left several parts of the city inundated. The Chetak helicopters of Flying Instructors' School from AFS Tambaram delivered relief supplies in the West Tambaram, Mudichur, Velachery and Pallikaranai areas of Chennai.

Air Force Station Tambaram provided supplies to the affected areas in Chennai on Wednesday. "Air Force Station, Tambaram continues to provide supplies to the affected areas in Chennai. Approximately 400 Kg of relief supplies have been distributed," Defence PRO Chennai said.

Rescue efforts were undertaken by the Indian Navy in Chennai's Pallikaranai and Thoraipakkam areas as the city reeled under the effects of Cyclone Michuang. Food products such as milk, water, bread, biscuits and groceries were being sold at a high rate, complained locals who were struck in rainwater at Choolaimedu in Chennai.

Advocate and women activist Sidha Ramalingam struck in her house in the Choolaimedu area raised her voice against the local body, stating it failed in water management and explained about her and the local people's plight. "There were two water bodies in this area and they have been encroached. They used ULDP funds but failed to manage the crisis," she said.

AIADMK MP P Ravindhranath said, "After 40 years, Chennai has suffered such a huge loss due to the Michaung cyclone. People are suffering a lot. I also request the Central Government to provide assistance and funds to help the Tamil people...I am a little dissatisfied with the Tamil Nadu government. They should make better efforts to save the people of Tamil Nadu." P Ravindhranath further said that the state government started the relief work on Tuesday only.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung on Wednesday and distributed basic necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai. "The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets basic necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our field work with the hope that the situation will improve soon!" MK Stalin posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023