Income Tax dept conducts raids at Boudh Distilleries in Odisha, Jharkhand, recovers huge amount of cash

The Income Tax department conducted raid at the Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand and recovered huge cache of currency notes from premises linked to the company, sources said. The IT department also conducted raid at the Corporate office of Boudh Distillery Limited, in Khordha, Bhubaneswar and searches are going at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi, Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

According to the officials, the raids were also conducted on Wednesday and counting of notes up to an amount of Rs 50 crores completed till yesterday but since the number of notes was so high the machines stopped working. The BDPL Group headquartered in Odisha, comprises of 4 companies across 6 business divisions. The other business divisions of BDPL include Baldeo Sahu Infra Private Limited (fly ash bricks), Kwality Bottlers Pvt Ltd (IMFL bottling), and Kishore Prasad Bijay Prasad Beverages Pvt Ltd (sales and marketing of IMFL brands). (ANI)

