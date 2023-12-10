Israel army chief says there are signs Hamas' system is falling apart
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 00:27 IST
Israel's military must increase pressure on Hamas, whose system is showing signs of falling apart, Israel's military chief said on Saturday.
"We see terrorists who are surrendering, a sign of the collapse of the system, a sign that we need to press harder," said Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi during a meeting with soldiers.
