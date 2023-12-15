Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Matchbox manufacturers' association stages protest, demands ban on plastic lighters

Matchbox manufacturers' association in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu held a protest march here on Friday, raising many issues associated with their industry, including urging the Central government to completely ban plastic lighters.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:18 IST

Matchbox manufacturers' association stages protest march in TN's Thoothukudi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Matchbox manufacturers' association in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu held a protest march here on Friday, raising many issues associated with their industry, including urging the Central government to completely ban plastic lighters. They said that the central government should and must take steps to completely ban plastic lighters, which, they said, are causing serious damage to the matchbox industry.

They also urged the central government to reduce the 12% GST levied on matches to 5% and increase the incentive for the export of small matches. They also asked the state government to provide subsidised electricity to the industry and said that the government should take steps to provide the raw materials required for the industry at the subsidised rate too.

The matchbox industry workers also participated in the protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

