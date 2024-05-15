Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemns attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico; expresses solidarity
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the attack on His Excellency Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, noting that he was deeply saddened to hear of this heinous crime.
In a statement, he expressed his sincere sympathy and solidarity to the family of His Excellency Fico, as well as to the government and people of Slovakia. offered his heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery.
He reaffirmed that the UAE expresses its categorical condemnation of such criminal and hateful acts of extremism, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence. (ANI/WAM)
