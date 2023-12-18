Left Menu

Motisons Jewellers IPO receives 14.88 times subscription on Day 1 of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 18:03 IST
Motisons Jewellers IPO receives 14.88 times subscription on Day 1 of offer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rs 151 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers received 14.88 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The IPO of the Jaipur-based retail jeweller company received bids for 31,05,38,000 shares against 2,08,71,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 22.01 times subscription while the portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 13.74 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 8 per cent.

The IPO of up to 2,74,71,000 equity shares has a price range of Rs 52-55 a share.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 2.74 crore equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component.

On Friday, Motisons Jewellers said it has raised a little over Rs 36 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for debt payment, funding the working capital requirement of the company and a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Holani Consultants is the manager to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023