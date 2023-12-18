Houthi official: ships in Red and Arabian seas are safe except those that belong to Israel
Ships travelling in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea are safe except those that belong to Israel, Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesman for the Houthis in Yemen said in a post on X on Monday.
