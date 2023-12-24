Left Menu

Maharashtra: 37-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Mumbai

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in a rape case of 13-year-old minor girl, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in a rape case of 13-year-old minor girl, police said on Sunday. According to Mumbai police, the victim's minor girl was playing and went near the accused's house and the accused man lured her with food and raped her.

"When the victim girl narrated the incident to her mother, she lodged a complaint with the Malvani police," police said. A case has been registered under relevant multiple sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

