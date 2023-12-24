Maharashtra: 37-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Mumbai

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in a rape case of 13-year-old minor girl, police said on Sunday. According to Mumbai police, the victim's minor girl was playing and went near the accused's house and the accused man lured her with food and raped her.

"When the victim girl narrated the incident to her mother, she lodged a complaint with the Malvani police," police said. A case has been registered under relevant multiple sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

