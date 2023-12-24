Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM meets BJP President JP Nadda

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 22:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM meets BJP President JP Nadda
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav with BJP chief JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav met with BJP chief JP Nadda at his residence on Sunday in the national capital. The CM also met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi today.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in the national capital. "Today in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received guidance from Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu ji by paying a courtesy visit at Rashtrapati Bhavan," posted the official administrative handle of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office.

Yadav was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13. Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav, along with his Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Chief Minister and his deputies also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on December 22 and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023