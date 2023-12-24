Madhya Pradesh CM meets BJP President JP Nadda

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav met with BJP chief JP Nadda at his residence on Sunday in the national capital. The CM also met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi today.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in the national capital. "Today in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received guidance from Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu ji by paying a courtesy visit at Rashtrapati Bhavan," posted the official administrative handle of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office.

Yadav was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13. Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav, along with his Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Chief Minister and his deputies also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on December 22 and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)