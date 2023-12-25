"Action taken in Ankita Bhandari murder case...," Uttarakhand BJP, accuses Congress of 'distorting facts'

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of making irresponsible statements by "distorting facts" and "spreading propaganda" against the BJP and the investigating agencies in the Ankita murder case. BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that the Ankita murder case is a sad incident in the state, but the action taken after that is as clear as glass.

He further alleged that Congress started its 'familiar work movement' while on the other hand, efforts were made to send the accused behind bars and an investigation into the case started. Manveer Chauhan said that being upset with the upcoming results of 2024, the Congress party is doing such childish acts.

"May God give them (Congress) wisdom. Ankita is the daughter of the entire state and the people of the state are waiting for justice for her. There is full confidence in the investigation which is being done by the investigating agencies. Congress is looking for opportunities by extracting and distorting excerpts from the proceedings and statements going on in the court. Like before, this time too his intention will be proved wrong and Ankita will definitely get justice," he said. He further said that after taking cognizance of the matter, the Chief Minister directed the agencies to take immediate action, within 24 hours the accused went behind the bars.

"The angry people may have set fire to the resort or taken other actions, all this happened out of anger, but the investigating agency kept doing her work. The investigation in the case was done by forming a SIT under the leadership of a DIG level woman officer. After registering the FIR and immediately arresting the accused, the charge sheet was sent after taking the help of scientific method and collecting evidence for investigation. The bail of the accused was opposed at different levels," Chauhan said. He further said that the judiciary will do justice to Ankita and her family.

"A strong advocacy was made by the prosecution. On behalf of the government, the advocate desired by Ankita Bhandari's family was appointed as the prosecuting officer. Every possible effective action has been taken at the government level to ensure justice to Ankita. Now the matter is before the court. In this case, the judiciary will do justice to Ankita and her family. At such a time, the opposition should wait for the decision of the judiciary and should not make such irresponsible allegations," he added. Ankita Bhandari was a receptionist at Vananthara Resort, who was allegedly murdered by Pulkit Arya along with his friends Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta on 18 September 2022. 19-year-old Ankita's body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body.

On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused. Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami decided to name Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot) as Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College. (ANI)

