CDS General Chauhan Calls for Strengthened Defence Systems Amid Strategic Evaluations

CDS General Anil Chauhan, during a visit to Garhwal University, emphasized the need for robust defence systems, linking national security to effective strategies. His engagement with HAL highlighted the alignment between the military and Indian industry under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, while addressing evolving security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:58 IST
CDS General Anil Chauhan at Garhwal University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, accompanied by his wife Anupama Chauhan, received a warm traditional welcome at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University's Chauras campus on Saturday. His itinerary included engagements with students at the university's medical college in Srinagar, furthering military-academic interactions.

In a significant move on Tuesday, General Chauhan visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru, underscoring the military's commitment to bolstering indigenous defence manufacturing. This visit highlighted the collaboration between the Armed Forces and India's defence industry, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to innovate and advance the nation's aerospace capabilities.

Earlier, addressing a seminar in Pune, General Chauhan critiqued India's current defence mechanisms, urging comprehensive evaluations. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he stressed the importance of evidence-based victories over mere rhetoric, emphasizing a strategic re-evaluation of defence postures to meet future security challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

