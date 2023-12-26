Hartek Power bags Rs 32 cr order from SPRNG Energy

Hartek Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 32 crore from SPRNG Energy to set up a 33kV/400kV pooling substation.

The substation will play a crucial role in supporting a cutting-edge 300 MW solar power plant at Ramsan village, in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, a company statement said. According to the statement, Hartek Power Pvt Ltd, the power system and T&D business unit of Hartek Group, announced the successful acquisition of a significant contract from SPRNG Energy (100 per cent owned by Shell) for the establishment of a 33kV/400kV pooling substation. Hartek Group is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions provider. The contract with an order value of about Rs 32 crore underscores Hartek Group's prowess in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the energy sector, it stated.

Hartek Power CEO Sanjeev Gupta said in the statement, ''We are thrilled to have been awarded this significant 400 KV contract by SPRNG, a company backed by the global energy giant Shell.''

