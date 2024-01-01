Tamil Nadu: Minor fire at helmet shop in Chennai's Nungambakkam

A minor fire broke out outside a helmet shop in Chennai's Nungambakkam area late on Sunday night wherein the display board installed outside the shop went up in flames. On an alert, a team of police reached the spot and diverted traffic to avoid jams and congestion.

Locals of the area tried to bring the fire under control with sand. Police on the spot said that a fire brigade was on the way. "The cause behind the fire is not clear," they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

