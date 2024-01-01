UP: Traffic diversion enforced in Ayodhya Dham on New Year's day

In view of the New Year celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, district police authorities have implemented a traffic diversion plan to ensure the smooth and safe movement of vehicles in the 'Ayodhya Dham' area. The diversion will be effective from 4.00 am on Monday until the dispersal of the crowd, officials said in a release.

According to the officials, commercial vehicles and auto-rickshaws from Ayodhya City heading to Ayodhya Dham are strictly prohibited from entering through Udaya Chowk. Similarly, all vehicles from Ranopali Railway Crossing are barred from entering Tehri Bazaar.

Vehicles coming from Gonda and heading towards Nayaghat will be diverted from Lakadmandi Chowk to the Basti Highway. Vehicles from external districts can only reach up to the Saket Petrol Pump Barrier, and the entry of vehicles towards Nayaghat from the Saket Barrier will be restricted.

Movement from Deenbandhu to Chhoti Chhavani and those coming from Ramghat Chowk towards Hanumangarhi and Deenbandhu Hospital will be stopped and diverted to alternate routes. Entry of vehicles from Sabzi Mandi Tiraha to the Post Office and also from Tehri Bazaar to Shriram Hospital Tiraha will be restricted. However, officials assured that essential services will not be affected by these traffic diversions.

"These measures aim to facilitate a secure and organized environment for the New Year's Day celebrations at Ayodhya Dham," officials stated. They also urge the public to follow the diversion plan to avoid facing inconvenience. (ANI)

