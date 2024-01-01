Delhi Court stays production of Deepak Boxer before Haryana court

A Delhi court has recently stayed the production of gangster Deepak Pahal, alias Boxer, before a court in Karnal, Haryana. He had sought a stay of the production warrant issued by the court at Karnal in a criminal case.

Duty Magistrate Gita at Tis Hazari Court on December 29 stayed the warrant issued for the production of Deepak Boxer before the Court at Karnal till the disposal of his application under Section 269 Cr.PC. The court directed the Mandoli jail authorities not to produce Deepak Boxer before the court out of Delhi till the disposal of his application, which is fixed for hearing on January 6, 2024.

Before passing the order, the court also considered the report filed by the Additional Superintendent in respect of a case registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi police in which Deepak is in judicial custody. Advocate Virender Mual, on behalf of Deepak Boxer, had moved an application seeking a stay of the production warrant until the disposal of his application under section 269 Cr.PC.

Earlier, Deepak Boxer, through advocate Virender Mual, moved an application under Section 269 CrPC seeking a direction to jail authorities not to produce Deepak Boxer before the court out of Delhi. Section 269 CrPC empowers an officer in charge of prison to abstain from carrying out orders in certain contingencies.

Deepak Boxer has sought directions from the concerned jail authorities or jailer to comply with the mandate of 269 CrPC with regards to producing the accused before the respective trial courts, as he is a high-risk prisoner and he has apprehension of being eliminated while taking him to other states on production warrants issued by the respective trial courts of the other states, in the interest of justice and equity. It is also mentioned that many cases are pending against the applicant/ accused including one case registered under the MCOCA act. (ANI)

