Tiger Logistics bags project from HPCL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 12:12 IST
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a project from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

''This accomplishment positions our company to explore further opportunities in the petro sector, allowing us to broaden our footprint and strengthen our presence in the logistics business,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Bagging of the project not only showcases the company's expertise in international cargo and project logistics but also positions it strategically for further growth in this lucrative industry, Tiger Logistics MD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said.

''I am pleased to announce that Tiger Logistics has successfully entered the petro segment through a significant government project secured via a tender from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd,'' Malhotra said.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd is an international logistics player known for its expertise in handling the import and export of cargo and projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

