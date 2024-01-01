Left Menu

India's Adani hires global team for Mumbai slum overhaul project

The state government of Maharashtra in July approved Adani's $619 million bid to redevelop the area that covers 625 acres (253 hectares), and has been described by officials as "the world's largest urban renewal scheme". The joint venture, Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL), said on Monday it was partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor who has done many social housing projects, U.S. design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold from the UK for the redevelopment.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:48 IST
India's Adani hires global team for Mumbai slum overhaul project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's joint venture with Mumbai's slum rehabilitation authority has hired a global team to redevelop Dharavi, a key step in rebuilding one of Asia's biggest slums amid growing opposition to the project. Dharavi, about three quarters the size of New York's Central Park, is a crowded area that houses thousands of poor families in cramped quarters in the centre of India's financial capital. Many residents have no access to running water or clean toilets.

Rebuilding it is a mammoth task, which was first mooted in the 1980s. The state government of Maharashtra in July approved Adani's $619 million bid to redevelop the area that covers 625 acres (253 hectares), and has been described by officials as "the world's largest urban renewal scheme".

The joint venture, Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL), said on Monday it was partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor who has done many social housing projects, U.S. design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold from the UK for the redevelopment. DRPPL was set up in July and hiring of the team assumes significance as it comes amid allegations from a rival bidder that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allies afforded Adani favourable treatment while residents worry about his capacity to deliver amid high-profile financial setbacks.

The Adani group has said the Dharavi project was awarded through a fair, open and internationally competitive bidding process. The state government has denied any wrongdoing. Thousands of protests marched toward Adani's offices in Mumbai last month to voice their opposition to his conglomerate's redevelopment plans. (Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024