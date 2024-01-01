Left Menu

Vice Adm B Sivakumar assumes charge as Controller Warship Production and Acquisition

The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Staff and Materiel Branch at Naval and Command Headquarters, Dockyard and Training Establishments.  

Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM has assumed charge as the Controller Warship Production and Acquisition on 01 Jan 24.
Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM has assumed charge as the Controller Warship Production and Acquisition on 01 Jan 24. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (70th Course), he was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1987. He holds Master Degrees in Engineering from IIT Chennai and Management from Osmania University. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Staff and Materiel Branch at Naval and Command Headquarters, Dockyard and Training Establishments. 

The Flag Officer has served onboard frontline ships like Ranjit, Kirpan and Akshay in various capacities and also commanded INS Valsura. He is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished Service. Prior to his appointment as Controller Warship and Acquisition, as Flag Officer, he has served as Programme Director, HQ ATVP at New Delhi, Assistant Chief of Materiel (IT&S) at Naval Headquarters, ASD(Mumbai) and Chief Staff Officer (Tech)/ HQ WNC.

(With Inputs from PIB)

