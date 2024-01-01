Left Menu

Egypt raises price of Cairo metro tickets by up to 20%

Tickets for rides of up to 9 stations rose to 6 Egyptian pounds ($0.19) from 5 pounds, those for up to 16 stations rose to 8 pounds from 7 pounds, and those for up to 23 stations rose to 12 pounds from 10 pounds. A new category of ticket was created for trips extending more then 23 stops, which will now cost 15 pounds, according to the metro officials.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-01-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 20:06 IST
Egypt raises price of Cairo metro tickets by up to 20%
Egypt's transport ministry raised the price of tickets on the Cairo metro by up to 20% on Monday, officials in metro stations said. Tickets for rides of up to 9 stations rose to 6 Egyptian pounds ($0.19) from 5 pounds, those for up to 16 stations rose to 8 pounds from 7 pounds, and those for up to 23 stations rose to 12 pounds from 10 pounds.

A new category of ticket was created for trips extending more then 23 stops, which will now cost 15 pounds, according to the metro officials. Headline inflation in Egypt was 34.6% in the year to November. The heavily subsidised Cairo metro system, used mainly by lower-income travellers, has long run at a loss. The government has been gradually expanding the length of the system, which now has three operating lines. ($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

