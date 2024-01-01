Egypt raises price of Cairo metro tickets by up to 20%
Tickets for rides of up to 9 stations rose to 6 Egyptian pounds ($0.19) from 5 pounds, those for up to 16 stations rose to 8 pounds from 7 pounds, and those for up to 23 stations rose to 12 pounds from 10 pounds. A new category of ticket was created for trips extending more then 23 stops, which will now cost 15 pounds, according to the metro officials.
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's transport ministry raised the price of tickets on the Cairo metro by up to 20% on Monday, officials in metro stations said. Tickets for rides of up to 9 stations rose to 6 Egyptian pounds ($0.19) from 5 pounds, those for up to 16 stations rose to 8 pounds from 7 pounds, and those for up to 23 stations rose to 12 pounds from 10 pounds.
A new category of ticket was created for trips extending more then 23 stops, which will now cost 15 pounds, according to the metro officials. Headline inflation in Egypt was 34.6% in the year to November. The heavily subsidised Cairo metro system, used mainly by lower-income travellers, has long run at a loss. The government has been gradually expanding the length of the system, which now has three operating lines. ($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- metro
- metro stations
- Cairo
ALSO READ
Turnout in Egypt's presidential election was 66.8% - election authority
Results due in Egypt election with Sisi expected to sweep to third term
Egypt's Sisi sweeps to third term as president with 89.6% of vote
Egypt's Sisi secures third term with 89.6% of vote - election authority
Egypt's Sisi sweeps to third term as president with 89.6% of vote