Hezbollah says three of its fighters killed in southern Lebanon
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 23:15 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said on its Telegram account on Monday that three of its fighters were killed in southern Lebanon.
The statement gave no detail about how the three were killed but said they "were martyred on the road to (liberate) Jerusalem".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement