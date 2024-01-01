Left Menu

Hyderabad: Man killed after collision with car

The deceased, identified as Neduri Arun Kumar was coming in the opposite direction and due to the rash driving and negligence of car driver, the bike rider died on the spot, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 33-year-old man died on the spot when the bike he was riding collided with a car at Mitra Hills road in Hyderabad on Monday, the police said.

The accident took place early morning on Monday.

"Today 01.01.2024 at 05:30 AM, a road accident took place on the new 100 feet road, Mitra Hills Road, KPHB. A car was going from Mitra Hills towards Hydernagar. Meanwhile, a bike was being driven by Neduri Arun Kumar 33 Years was coming in the opposite direction. Due to the rash driving and negligence of car driver, the bike rider died on the spot," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

