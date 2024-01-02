Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi visits Lakshadweep, highlights decade of development in Islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that over the past 10 years of his government, numerous developmental projects have been completed in the Lakshadweep Islands.Speaking at a function upon his arrival, he expressed optimism about the newly introduced ice plant at Agatti, emphasising that it would pave the way for enhanced seafood processing possibilities on the island.He also mentioned the successful export of tuna fish, a development expected to contribute to increased income opportunities for the people of the islands.We have provided modern facilities for our fishermen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

''We have provided modern facilities for our fishermen. Now, Agatti, besides an airport, has an ice plant. It will create new possibilities related to seafood processing,'' Modi said while addressing a function here.

''Now, even tuna fish is also being exported, which has opened avenues for increasing income in this region.'' The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay overnight on the islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

