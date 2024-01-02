CBI files chargesheet in two inter-related cases of Manipur violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed two separate chargesheets in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati (Assam) against five accused in two inter-related cases of Manipur violence. The CBI had registered the case on August 2023, at the request of the Manipur government, and had taken over the investigation of an FIR earlier registered at a police station in Imphal on the complaint against a minor boy.

It was alleged that the complainant's minor daughter had been missing since July 6, 2023 and was kidnapped by the said minor boy with the intention of marrying her without her consent. On the other hand, the father of the said boy also got an FIR registered in Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West District in July 2023 against unknown persons alleging that his son, aged about 17 years, left his house on his bike in the morning of July 6, 2023 and since then he had not turned up.

It was further alleged that he might have been kidnapped. The CBI also took over the investigation of this case on August 23 at the request of the Manipur government. The investigation of both the inter-related cases (arising out of same facts) revealed that on the morning of July 6, the boy went to the tuition class of the minor girl, picked her up on his bike as a pillion rider and proceeded towards Bishnupur side and from there to Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road.

The boy and the girl were intercepted on that spot and held captive by the accused, who forcibly put the victims (the boy and the girl) in a vehicle. They were taken to an undisclosed location and later on, were suspected of being killed. Four accused persons were arrested during the investigation and are presently in judicial custody. The CBI has filed charge sheets in both cases against the five accused. Further investigation is continuing. (ANI)

