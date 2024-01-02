Left Menu

India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' commences in Rajasthan

The two-week-long India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' commenced in Rajasthan, with 45 personnel representing each of the forces.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:06 IST
India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' commences in Rajasthan
India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' commences in Rajasthan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-week-long India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' commenced in Rajasthan, with 45 personnel representing each of the forces. The UAE Land Forces contingent arrived to participate in the 1st edition of the India-UAE Joint Military Exercise 'Desert Cyclone', read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise that will run till January 15 is happening in Mahajan, Rajasthan. The UAE contingent is being represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade. The Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented mainly by a battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including fighting in built-up areas (FIBUA) in desert or semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations. The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peacekeeping operations.

Drills planned to be rehearsed during Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' include the establishment of a Joint Surveillance Centre, Cordon and Search Operation, Domination of Built-Up Area and Heliborne Operations. The Exercise will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides. This exercise signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE. The exercise also aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024