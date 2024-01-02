Left Menu

Hapag-Lloyd to avoid Suez for at least another week - spokesperson

One of Hapag-Lloyd's ships was attacked near Yemen on Dec. 15. East-West trades take more time and incur more expenses by having to circumnavigate Africa via the alternative route and operators have charged customers extra fees.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:37 IST
Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will continue to divert its vessels away from the Suez Canal and around the Cape of Good Hope for security reasons, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

"We monitor the situation closely day-by-day, but will continue to reroute our vessels until Jan. 9," the spokesperson for the world's fifth biggest container liner said in reply to a query. The company, will decide on that day whether or not to continue rerouting ships, the spokesperson added, referring to the results of a meeting of its crisis committee.

Like rivals, Hapag-Lloyd is trying to avoid the Red Sea area after Yemen's Houthi militant group began targeting commercial vessels, disrupting global trade. One of Hapag-Lloyd's ships was attacked near Yemen on Dec. 15.

East-West trades take more time and incur more expenses by having to circumnavigate Africa via the alternative route and operators have charged customers extra fees. Hapag-Lloyd sector peer Maersk will decide later on Tuesday

whether to resume sending vessels through the Suez Canal or redirect them, following a weekend attack on one of its ships in the area after which it paused all Red Sea sailing for 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

