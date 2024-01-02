Left Menu

Germany's 2023 renewable power installations hit record, but wind sector lags

In the wind sector, awarded tenders also reached a record high last year, at around 6.4 GW, but failed to meet the government's target of annual onshore installed capacity of 10 GW by 2030, wind power association BWE said last week. Laws to reduce bureaucracy in the sector are still lacking, and new bills approved last year had not been fully effective yet, BWE added.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:28 IST
Germany's 2023 renewable power installations hit record, but wind sector lags

Germany's solar and wind power installations hit a record in 2023 but only photovoltaic energy reached the government's targets, industry associations said, expecting continued growth this year with further reduced bureaucracy.

Germany aims to cover 80% of its electricity needs from renewables by 2030, up from 52% in 2023. More than a million new solar power systems generating 14 GW of energy were installed in Germany last year, up 85% year-on-year, thanks to a boom in residential solar demand, putting it on track to reach Berlin's 2030 goal, the BSW solar power association said on Tuesday.

Some 7 GW were installed in the residential segment, up 135% on the year and around half of total installed capacity. Around 31%, or 4.3 GW, came from solar parks, up 40% compared to 2022, BSW added. BSW expects demand to grow further this year, citing a survey showing more than 1.5 million home owners plan to install a solar system on their roof.

"We expect a sustained solar boom in 2024," BSW head Carsten Koernig said in a statement, calling for a reduction in bureaucracy such as easing access to suitable locations for parks. In the wind sector, awarded tenders also reached a record high last year, at around 6.4 GW, but failed to meet the government's target of annual onshore installed capacity of 10 GW by 2030, wind power association BWE said last week.

Laws to reduce bureaucracy in the sector are still lacking, and new bills approved last year had not been fully effective yet, BWE added. "If we can now quickly set the course for approvals, nature conservation and repowering, 2024 will be even more successful," BWE head Baerbel Heidebroek said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024