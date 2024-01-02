Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp sales rise 5 pc to 54.99 lakh units in 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:29 IST
Hero MotoCorp sales rise 5 pc to 54.99 lakh units in 2023
  • Country:
  • India

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent rise in its total sales at 54.99 lakh units in 2023 as compared to 52.47 lakh units sold in the previous year.

In December 2023, total sales were marginally down at 3,93,952 units as against 3,94,179 units in the year-ago month, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales stood at 3,54,658 units last month as compared to 3,56,749 units in the corresponding period a year ago.

Scooter sales in December 2023 were, however, higher at 39,294 units as against 37,430 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

''With increased government spending and improved liquidity, encouraging farm activity and the upcoming marriage season, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards,'' Hero MotoCorp said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024