ADVISORY-Soccer-African Cup of Nations preview package
Reuters will be publishing our preview package for soccer's African Cup of Nations over three days next week as below: Mon Jan 8 0200: Soccer–Africa Cup of Nations Group A, B, C factboxes. Tues Jan 9 0200: Soccer–Africa Cup of Nations Group D E, F factboxes.
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Reuters will be publishing our preview package for soccer's African Cup of Nations over three days next week as below:
Mon Jan 8 0200: Soccer–Africa Cup of Nations Group A, B, C factboxes. Tues Jan 9 0200: Soccer–Africa Cup of Nations Group D E, F factboxes. Wed Jan 10 0200: Soccer – Overall preview, facts/figures factbox, list previous hosts/winners.
Also Read: Soccer-Mauritania recall Ba for African Cup of Nations
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African Cup
Advertisement