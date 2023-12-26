Soccer-Mauritania recall Ba for African Cup of Nations

Left Menu

Mauritania recalled former Ligue 1 midfielder El Hadji Ba and handed a first call-up to teenager Oumar Ngom as coach Amir Abdou unveiled his 27-man squad for next month’s African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 17:17 IST
Mauritania recalled former Ligue 1 midfielder El Hadji Ba and handed a first call-up to teenager Oumar Ngom as coach Amir Abdou unveiled his 27-man squad for next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast. The 30-year-old Ba, formerly with Racing Lens and Sunderland, last played for the country 18 months ago but his recent signing for Mauritanian champions FC Nouadhibou earned him an international recall.

Ngom, 19, has played in two French second division games for Pau this season. Mauritania begin their Nations Cup campaign against Burkina Faso in Bouake on Jan. 16. They also take on Algeria and Angola in Group D.

Mauritania will be captained by Aly Abeid with Belgian-based Aboubakary Koita, who made his debut in November, their potential stand-out player. Mauritania will play a warm-up international against Tunisia on Jan. 6 before heading to the Ivory Coast.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Namori Diaw (Tevragh Zeina), Babacar Diop (FC Nouadhibou), Babacar Niasse (En Avant Guingamp)

Defenders: Aly Abeid (UTA Arad), Lamine Ba (NK Varazdin), Khadim Diaw (Al Hilal), Nouh Mohamed El Abd (FC Nouadhibou), El Hassen Houeibib (Al Zawraa), Ibrahima Keita (TP Mazembe), Bakary Ndiaye (Al Quwa Al Jawiya), Mohamed Dellah Yali (Al Hedod) Midfielders: El Hadji Ba, Mouhsine Bodda (both FC Nouadhibou), Bakari Camara (Villefranche-Beaujolais), Sidi Ahmed Mohamed El Abd (Nouakchott Kings), Guessouma Fofana (Doxa Katokopias), Omare Gassama (Chateauroux), Abdallahi Mahmoud (Bellinzona), Oumar Ngom (Pau)

Forwards: Souleymane Anne (KMSK Deinze), Pape Ibnou Ba (Concarneau), Amar Sidi Bouna (FC Nouadhibou), Souleymane Doukara (Magusa Turk Gucu), Aboubakar Kamara (Al Jazira), Aboubakaray Koita (St Truiden), Hemeya Tanji (Ai Ittihad Tripoli), Idrissa Thiam (Al Mesaimeer). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

