Scoreboard 3rd WODI: IND vs AUS
- India
India Women innings: Yastika Bhatia b Schutt 6 Smriti Mandhana c Garth b Schutt 29 Richa Ghosh b Wareham 19 Harmanpreet Kaur (c) c Mooney b Wareham 3 Jemimah Rodrigues c King b Gardner 25 Deepti Sharma not out 25 Amanjot Kaur c Litchfield b King 3 Pooja Vastrakar b King 14 Shreyanka Patil c McGrath b Sutherland 2 Renuka Singh c Healy b Sutherland 0 Mannat Kashyap c Mooney b Wareham 8 Extras: (LB-1, W-13) 14 Total: (All out in 32.4 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-43, 3-57, 4-72, 5-98, 6-102, 7-128, 8-135, 9-135, 10-148.
Bowling: Megan Schutt 6-1-23-2, Kim Garth 5-0-33-0, Georgia Wareham 6.4-0-23-3, Ashleigh Gardner 7-0-38-1, Alana King 5-0-21-2, Annabel Sutherland 3-0-9-2.
Result: Australia Women won by 190 runs.
