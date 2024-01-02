Left Menu

IndiGrid bags 2 transmission projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:45 IST
  • India

Infrastructure investment trust India Grid has bagged two inter-state transmission projects involving capital expenditure of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

IndiGrid, India's first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has received Letters of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited for the construction of two greenfield inter-state transmission projects, won through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, a statement said.

Both projects are to be developed on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis for a period of 35 years.

With a total estimated capital expenditure of over Rs 1,000 crores, both projects have a construction timeline of 24 months each, it stated.

The first project, with annual transmission charges of Rs 53 crore post commissioning, is for evacuation of power from the Dhule 2GW renewable energy zone.

The second project, with annual transmission charges of Rs 62.5 crore post commissioning, is for establishment of the Western Region Expansion Scheme XXXIII (WRES-XXXIII) Part-C.

